Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Sells 1,274 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $39,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APR traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 299,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. Apria, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Apria by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

