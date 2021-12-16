Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CMO Sells 18,358 Shares of Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $1,607,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Steen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $89.06. The company had a trading volume of 535,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,204. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.