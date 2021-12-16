Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 145,472 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total transaction of $23,019,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $393,512.35.

On Monday, November 22nd, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total value of $26,832,310.40.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $27,767,695.36.

On Monday, October 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $35,397,701.76.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total transaction of $15,762,254.88.

On Monday, September 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $15,437,124.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $6.97 on Thursday, hitting $164.05. 3,348,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,843. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,171.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 149.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 144,748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 8.4% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

