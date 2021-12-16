Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells $190,200.00 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $1,298,160.00.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

Several analysts have commented on EFSC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 19.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,979 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 279,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 183,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

