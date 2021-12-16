Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EXPE opened at $157.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.46.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

