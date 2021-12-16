Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $27,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frontier Group stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. Analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULCC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,584,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

