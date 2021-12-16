Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,073. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 30.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 472.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

