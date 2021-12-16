Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,073. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 30.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 472.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
