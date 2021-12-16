Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Sells 2,974 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 52.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 26.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.