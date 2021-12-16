Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Sells 2,974 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KELYA opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $702.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 52.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Kelly Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kelly Services by 26.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

