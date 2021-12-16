Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells 2,211 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $86,383.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $428,824.68.

Shares of MOV stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $884.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Movado Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Movado Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Movado Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

