Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $42,478.70.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $2,030,315.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Dennis Lyandres sold 8,051 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $647,702.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,909,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

