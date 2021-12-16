Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells $126,638.61 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jordan Frankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02.

FOUR opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

