Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells $126,638.61 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jordan Frankel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02.
FOUR opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
