Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells 659 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00.

NYSE TRU traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.75. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

