Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Sells $13,073,123.20 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total value of $13,073,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
VRSK opened at $228.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.06 and a 200 day moving average of $198.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
