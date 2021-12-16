Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells 9,158 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VCRA opened at $58.97 on Thursday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.63.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

