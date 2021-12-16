Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 353 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.80. 7,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,948. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

