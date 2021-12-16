Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

IJR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,953. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

