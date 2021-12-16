Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $492.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.97 and its 200 day moving average is $423.30. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $495.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

