Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,884,279. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

