Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.11

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 1207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $14,401,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 12.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 57,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $14,362,000.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

