Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.60

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 50224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

ITR has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

