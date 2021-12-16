Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 1,138 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.21.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

