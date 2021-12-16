Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,947.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,901.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,764.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

