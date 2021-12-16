International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,515 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

