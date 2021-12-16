International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

AMD stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.38. 462,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,238,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $174.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $72,649,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

