International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,822 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA PTBD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.