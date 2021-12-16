International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 505.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.08.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $600.77. 36,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $648.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

