International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 19,474 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 35.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $251.39. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,065. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

