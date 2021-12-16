Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $2.48. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 72,456 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IITSF)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

