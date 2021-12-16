Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 13,677 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.5% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

