Intrua Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,279,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,926,000 after buying an additional 108,115 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,556,000 after buying an additional 115,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

