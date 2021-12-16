Intrua Financial LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $223,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,577 shares of company stock valued at $158,360,122. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $260.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

