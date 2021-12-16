Intrua Financial LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.