Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BIPS opened at GBX 184.49 ($2.44) on Thursday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 175.70 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.64). The firm has a market cap of £311.01 million and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.01.
About Invesco Bond Income Plus
