Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BIPS opened at GBX 184.49 ($2.44) on Thursday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 175.70 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.64). The firm has a market cap of £311.01 million and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.01.

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.