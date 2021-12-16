Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

IVZ stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Invesco has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $6,451,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

