Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Invesco by 129.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $52,687,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $33,091,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Invesco by 1,902.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 1,349,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

