Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $396.62. 565,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,662,199. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.