Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the November 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of IUSS stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUSS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

