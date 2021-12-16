Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.40

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.40 and last traded at $78.76, with a volume of 15942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

