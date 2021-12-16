Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BRP (DOOO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO):

12/6/2021 – BRP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

12/3/2021 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

12/2/2021 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$131.00 to C$128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$134.00 to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2021 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

11/24/2021 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $135.00 to $131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$135.00 to C$131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – BRP had its “outperform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

11/2/2021 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Shares of BRP stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

