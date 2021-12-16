Investors Buy Large Volume of Amicus Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,033 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average daily volume of 1,011 put options.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $246,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after buying an additional 3,438,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,378,000 after buying an additional 2,065,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.20. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

