Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,563 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,081% compared to the average daily volume of 217 call options.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,431 shares of company stock valued at $280,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 13.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 39.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average of $128.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.10 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

