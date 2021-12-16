Investors Purchase Large Volume of Galera Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 44,648 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,117% compared to the average daily volume of 1,388 call options.

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.