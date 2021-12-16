Investors Purchase Large Volume of Galera Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 44,648 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,117% compared to the average daily volume of 1,388 call options.
Shares of GRTX stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
