Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

IPSEY remained flat at $$26.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

