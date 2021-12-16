IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ CSML traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 441,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,557. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77.

