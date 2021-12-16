Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $13.78 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

