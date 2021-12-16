iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 212.5% in November

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,493,000 after acquiring an additional 86,865 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,213,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,217,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 989,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,352,000 after acquiring an additional 807,695 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,813,000 after buying an additional 99,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 36,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.16.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

