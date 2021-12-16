iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Position Boosted by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,481. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

