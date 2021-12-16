iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 209.5% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 475,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 156.1% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,609,631 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

