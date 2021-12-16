iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Down 68.8% in November

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the November 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSB opened at $25.64 on Thursday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

